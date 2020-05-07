Cameron County Beach Patrol not anticipating a slowdown of visitors anytime soon

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Over the weekend at South Padre Island, hundreds of people hit the beaches, causing large crowds in some parts.

Cameron County Beach Patrol Chief Art Hurtado says with more visitors came more distress calls and plenty of trash on the beaches. The agency is doing what it can to make sure people don’t forget Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the coronavirus.

“We set up standards that the umbrellas should be 10 feet apart. One of the vendors already has it done, so they’re easy to communicate with,” said Hurtado. “We ask that the public also respect that distance.”

Hurtado says there were fewer people on the island on Monday compared to the weekend. Even with a smaller crowd, the agency is still preparing for another big wave of visitors.

