Cameron County emergency management holding monthly meetings on hurricane preparedness

Cameron County’s emergency management department met up with area first responders, city leaders and city crews in preparation for hurricane season.

School districts and water districts were also involved in the Tuesday meeting.

The monthly meetings are set for the next several months.

“We want to make sure that everybody here is coming in and getting the right information through the state, through all local agencies,” Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen said.

The next meeting is set for the end of June.

Hurricane season kicks off on Thursday, June 1.