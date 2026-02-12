Capable Kids Foundation to host 5K, Fun Run in San Juan

Get ready to lace up your sneakers for one of the most fun 5Ks in the Rio Grande Valley, and it's all for the Capable Kids Foundation.

Community Outreach spokesperson Ivanna Saenz spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their Unstoppable Red Cape 5K and Fun Run and the first annual mascot run.

Money raised from the event goes toward the foundation's efforts to empower Valley kids and adults with disabilities.

The Unstoppable Red Cape 5K and Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Regional Hike and Bike Trail in San Juan.

