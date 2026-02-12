Capable Kids Foundation to host 5K, Fun Run in San Juan
Related Story
Get ready to lace up your sneakers for one of the most fun 5Ks in the Rio Grande Valley, and it's all for the Capable Kids Foundation.
Community Outreach spokesperson Ivanna Saenz spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their Unstoppable Red Cape 5K and Fun Run and the first annual mascot run.
Money raised from the event goes toward the foundation's efforts to empower Valley kids and adults with disabilities.
The Unstoppable Red Cape 5K and Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Regional Hike and Bike Trail in San Juan.
For more information and to register, click here.
News
Get ready to lace up your sneakers for one of the most fun 5Ks in the Rio Grande Valley, and... More >>
News Video
-
La Feria crews announce plans to renovate major road following concerns from...
-
'Irreplaceable' hamboard stolen from South Padre Island business
-
'An investment in the community:' Sharyland ISD superintendent discusses need for $250...
-
Consumer Reports: Top car picks for 2026
-
'Such a blessing:' Brownsville dancer performs in Bad Bunny halftime show
Sports Video
-
Ava Aragon's climb to #1 ranking in Texas wrestling
-
RGV Women in Sports: RGV Vipers Director of Media Relations Juanita Dellet
-
PSJA North girls basketball defeats Sharyland in district title game
-
Kennedy Kaiser's heroics with late goal lifts McAllen Memorial over rivals at...
-
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe named SLC player of the week for the 2nd...