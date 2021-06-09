CBP Inspectors Now Prohibiting Tomatoes, Peppers

WESLACO – Customs and Border Protection officers are now prohibiting people from bringing in tomatoes and peppers.

Commercial imports will still be allowed in.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, imported produce like peppers and tomatoes are now at risk of bringing the tomato brown rugose fruit virus into the U.S.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to Chief Agriculture Specialist Thomas Garcia earlier this week.

Garcia says that this virus makes the produce that it infects un-marketable.

Jaime C. Guzman, the produce manager of A&V Lopez Supermarket in Brownsville says their company gets some of their vegetables from Mexico.

He says that tomatoes are one of the most important produce items.

Guzman says that with this new change they will have to double check their produce before putting it on the shelves.

He urges the public to take a good look at what they're paying for.

Watch the video above for more information.