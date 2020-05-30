CBP officers show appreciation in car parade for graduates

Customs and Border Protection’s vehicles filled several Rio Grande Valley neighborhoods on Thursday, but they were not on official duty.

Cars, signs and balloons were all part of Customs and Border Protection's initiative to show their appreciation for high school and college graduates.

Phil Barrera, with the Public Affairs Department for the port of entry in Hidalgo, says a dozen graduates were paid a visit by CBP. Some related to an officer, and others not, like Diego Garza from Mission.

Garza is part of the CBP Explorers program, aspiring to someday become an officer.

