CBP Reminds International Hunters of Important Information When Traveling

HIDALGO - Its hunting season in Texas and every year Texas hunters cross the border into Mexico.

Customs and Border Protection wants to remind international hunters of important information when traveling back and forth.

CBP Supervisor, Phil Barrera says Mexico has very strict gun laws so you have to have proper documentation when bringing your weapons into the country.

This also includes registering your weapons with CBP and filling out a 44-57 form.

There are also rules on what kinds of trophies you can bring back.

CBP tells us as long as you have the proper permits, deer meat and things like a deer head will be allowed to be brought back in.

Birds cannot be brought into the country, unless it's cooked.

