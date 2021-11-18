CDC Warns Pregnant Women about Risks of Not Getting Essential Vaccines

WESLACO – The Centers for Disease Control is warning pregnant women about the risks of not getting two essential vaccines.

According to the CDC, 65% of pregnant women nationwide don't get the flu and whooping cough shots and they're trying to change that.

These vaccines are only needed once during pregnancy.

Doctor Flor Limas says passing down immunity to your baby outweighs the risk of endangering your babies health.

She also encourages anyone with questions about these vaccines to speak to their doctor.

CDC noted there is no risks being vaccinated during pregnancies.

