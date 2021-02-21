Charro Days going virtual
Charro Days is getting ready to celebrate its 83rd year in Brownsville—but this year it’s a little different.
The celebration is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will kick off on Sunday.
Festival leaders unveiled the 2021 poster earlier this week, which was created by Brownsville artist Don Breeden.
While residents are encouraged to celebrate at home, you can still pick up a free poster Friday from 1-4 p.m. at 455 E. Elizabeth St. in Brownsville.
