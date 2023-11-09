x

Cierre de calles por pruebas de SpaceX

CERCA DE BROWNSVILLE - La carretera Interestatal y Boca Chica Beach estarán cerradas por un tiempo el lunes.

SpaceX tiene programado realizar algunas pruebas.

Los cierres comenzaran a mediodía y permanecerá así hasta las 8:00 p.m.

Fechas alternas están programadas para martes y el miércoles.

Los mantendremos informados en caso de cualquier cambio.

 

   

 

