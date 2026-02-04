City of Alamo seeking public input before finalizing plan for long-term growth

Drainage is a concern for some people in Alamo.

The city is looking for public input as they plan for future growth.

"The only problem sometimes is the drainage problems. I see a lot of flooding," Alamo resident Carlos Chavez said.

Chavez says he and other residents share this concern. Residents say they love their city, but they also want to see improvements.

"Parks also encourage the population to be active," Alamo resident Jose Orozco said.

While Orozco says recreation is important, Chavez points to drainage as a top priority.

"This area is usually sort of high. When you get into town on the main street, it floods pretty well over. There are issues there," Chavez said.

City leaders say input like this helped shape the Draft Comprehensive Plan. It's a blueprint for the city's long-term growth and priorities.

Next week, the city will share what was gathered from hundreds of people who filled out an online survey.

Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza revealed some of the community's top priorities, which include infrastructure improvements, new business recruitment, and more parks.

Orozco says he's glad others agree that more green spaces are needed.

"It would be good to have those types of activities because we can all hang around and get to know each other," Orozco said.

The mayor says work on some of these priorities is already underway.

"Currently, we are working on drainage improvements. We are working on a $4.5 million all-inclusive park down the road that is set to be completed in a month or so. We already purchased 17 acres of raw land where we plan to develop," Garza said.

Now that the draft plan is ready, city leaders want the public's feedback again before finalizing it.

"We don't have a set date yet; however, there's been a lot of work done already. It looks amazing with the feedback we have gotten already," Garza said.

