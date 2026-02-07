City of Palmview launches new online system for permit applications
The city of Palmview is making it easier to get a permit.
The city just launched a new online system for applications. The city says this could cut the permit process down to a few days instead of two full weeks.
The system is not only for applications. Residents can also make payments and request inspections without having to drop by city hall.
"Sometimes it's difficult for them to come in between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. So it gives them that access and helps them to communicate with us in a more expeditious manner," Palmview official Joseph Izaguirre said. "This is going to prevent a lot of those busy calls that we get from contractors and the public; everyone will be able to track their own items and access the portal at any time."
The portal that launched this week is already being used.
To apply for a permit online, click here.
