City of Pharr's new multi-use aquatic center to open in January

The city of Pharr's new natatorium, a state-of-the-art aquatic and medical center, has been in the works for over two years — and soon it will be open to the public.

Officials say the city partnered with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District to bring the project to life.

The facility, located on Sioux Road and U.S. 281, is equipped with diving boards, more than 1,300 seats for spectators, and state-of-the-art technology, including specialized equipment for UTRGV students.

"This facility is just another tool for the parks department, so it is open for the public," Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez said. "You, too, will have access to this facility. Not only the pool, but the diving, the showers, all the amenities that come with it. It will be yours to utilize for your own personal use."

Construction is set to be completed by the first week of January 2022; the aquatic center's doors are set to open by the second week.