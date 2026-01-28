Cold front bringing more demand for pan dulce at Harlingen bakery
Empty shelves line the display cases at La Mexicana Bakery in Harlingen.
The shelves are typically overflowing with baked goods, but the recent cold front is creating a demand for more pan dulce.
Workers said they are trying to do their best to keep up with orders.
La Mexicana Bakery co-owner Mario Cua said the bakery saw a lot of business on Monday. His wife and brother are helping handle the rush.
“We just keep on doing as much as we can,” Cua said. “The past two days we have sold out of everything.”
Cua said the bakery usually gets busy during cold weather, but more people are headed to the business this time around.
