CON MI GENTE: A Lonely Soldier's Grave

RIO HONDO – On Monday the Rio Grande Valley will celebrate Veterans Day.

A day to honor all those who served honorably in our military.

In Rio Hondo, there is a grave that stands by itself. It's only a group of trees close by that keep this grave company.

James Robison is buried there. He's a World War II veteran, who was 24 when he died. His sister is buried next to him, somewhere close by.

They don't know exactly where, as there is no marker for her.

