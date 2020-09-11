CON MI GENTE: Library sign up month
Related Story
Looking for your next book at the library isn't the same as it was in the past.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced libraries to go virtual and now signing up for a library card is easier than ever.
"So, it's easier now because you can call us over the phone and we can sign you up for a free library card. And in order to create a safer way of our transactions, we now have a drive-through,"said April Zuniga with McAllen Library.
And September is library sign up month. They want you as a member.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Looking for your next book at the library isn't the same as it was in the past. The COVID-19... More >>
News Video
-
TEA COVID-19 dashboard to help parents and officials see local infections
-
Health Care workers climbing stairs to honor 9/11 victims and firefighters
-
Vanguard Academy remembers victims of 9/11 attack
-
New ruling means mail-in ballot won't be thrown out if signature is...
-
RGV livestock show kicks off virtually on Friday