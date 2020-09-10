CON MI GENTE: Library sign up month

Looking for your next book at the library isn't the same as it was in the past.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced libraries to go virtual and now signing up for a library card is easier than ever.

"So, it's easier now because you can call us over the phone and we can sign you up for a free library card. And in order to create a safer way of our transactions, we now have a drive-through,"said April Zuniga with McAllen Library.

And September is library sign up month. They want you as a member.

