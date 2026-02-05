Edinburg woman sentenced to 5 years in deadly kidnapping

Nallely Ruby Belmares. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A fourth suspect in a 2022 kidnapping turned homicide was convicted on Wednesday.

Nallely Ruby Belmares, 31, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of Teodoro Martinez, Hidalgo County court records show. She was given a five-year sentence with jail credit of 1,401 days.

The body of Martinez, 37, was found inside a burning vehicle near Edinburg in March 2022.

As previously reported, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said Martinez was kidnapped on March 25, 2022, by four individuals from a residence on the 13000 block of Mile 21 1/2 Road in rural Edinburg.

While responding to the kidnapping, deputies received another call about an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 1/2 Road.

Martinez’s body was found inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Belmares, Jorge Arredondo, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Antonio Duñes pleaded guilty in connection with the death.

Two other suspects, identified as Aracely Arredondo and Hector Manuel Gonzalez, remain on the run in connection with the investigation.