Sheriff's Office: Victim of kidnapping turned homicide in Hidalgo County identified

Investigators believe 37-year-old Teodoro Martinez was kidnapped before his body was found inside a burning SUV on the morning of March 25.

DNA results are pending, according to a news release.

According to the sheriff’s office, Martinez was taken “by force” by four males from a residence on the 13000 block of Mile 21 1/2 road in rural Edinburg.

While deputies were investigating the reported kidnapping, deputies received another call about an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 1/2 Road.

Deputies responded and found Martinez's body burning inside the SUV.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the case and asks any witnesses with information to come forward and call 956-383-8114.