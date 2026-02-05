McAllen police seeking car theft suspect
A Pharr man is wanted by the McAllen Police Department in connection with a 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen last month, according to a news release.
Dante Hernandez, 39, is wanted on a motor vehicle theft charge in connection with the crime that happened on Jan. 23, 2026.
According to police, the vehicle was stolen from the 3100 block of North J Avenue, and Hernandez was identified as a suspect.
The stolen vehicle has since been recovered.
Hernandez is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and a visible tattoo above his left eye. He has a height of 5’8” and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
Those with any information on Hernandez’s location are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Vehicle found with burned bodies inside belonged to a missing La Grulla...
-
South Padre Island rental owners face license suspension for guest violations under...
-
Kim Springer talks son's rise to Patriots' special teams coordinator
-
Brownsville ISD approves $1 million in improvements for Hanna ECHS tennis courts
-
Roma residents left with unanswered questions after Border Patrol announces plans for...