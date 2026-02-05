McAllen police seeking car theft suspect

Dante Hernandez. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

A Pharr man is wanted by the McAllen Police Department in connection with a 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen last month, according to a news release.

Dante Hernandez, 39, is wanted on a motor vehicle theft charge in connection with the crime that happened on Jan. 23, 2026.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen from the 3100 block of North J Avenue, and Hernandez was identified as a suspect.

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered.

Hernandez is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and a visible tattoo above his left eye. He has a height of 5’8” and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Those with any information on Hernandez’s location are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.