Lawsuit settled between Delia’s Tamales and former employees

KRGV file photo

A lawsuit filed by 32 former employees of Delia’s Tamales has been settled, federal court records indicate.

The lawsuit filed in October 2023 accused Delia’s Tamales — cited as Delgar Foods, LLC — of providing fake social security numbers to the employees to be able to work for the company. Delia’s Tamales would then allegedly commit illegal paycheck deductions for social security contributions, and let the employees go when they approached their retirement age.

An amended federal complaint referred to the alleged actions as “human trafficking.”

An order filed on Monday said the lawsuit had been settled.

“The court understands that this case has been settled. The parties are ordered to file appropriate dismissal documents,” the order states.

On Thursday morning, Channel 5 News reached out to an attorney representing the company for comment, but they have yet to respond.