Alamo mother facing new charges in strangulation death of 1-year-old child

Ashley Jasmin Rivera. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

An Alamo woman is jailed on new charges in connection with the strangling death of her 1-year-old child, Hidalgo County jail records show.

Ashley Jasmin Rivera was booked into the jail on Jan. 28 on charges of criminal negligent homicide and abandoning a child in imminent danger causing death. She remains jailed on a $60,000 bond.

According to a previous report, Rivera was originally charged with injury to a child causing death after her child was found in her vehicle on Oct. 31, 2025, with a car seat around the baby’s neck.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8100 block of N. FM 88 in rural Weslaco that day shortly before 9 p.m. and found the lifeless child inside a Ford Fusion.

Rivera told investigators she arrived at the location with four children and exited the vehicle with three of the children because the 1-year-old child was asleep, the news release said.

A witness told investigators that he went to check on the child 20 to 30 minutes later and found the child “unresponsive.”

“The child’s car seat was found tipped forward behind the driver’s seat, with the car seat strap around the child’s neck,” the news release stated, adding that the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The autopsy on the child was completed on Nov. 3, and the medical examiner ruled the cause of death as strangulation, the news release said. She was booked into the county jail on Nov. 18, 2025, and released on Dec. 18, 2025, prior to the new charges.