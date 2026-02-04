STHS offering cardiac screenings
Heart disease is the deadliest disease in America for men and women. South Texas Health System is offering low-cost screenings throughout the month of February to help fight heart disease.
Non-invasive cardiac screenings are being offered for $49. For more details, call 956-388-2190 or visit STHS’ website.
