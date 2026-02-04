Former Edinburg smoke shop employee accused of stealing safe containing $4,000

Arod Lopez-Uresti. Photo credit: Edinburg Police Deparmtnet

A former employee of an Edinburg smoke shop was arrested after police recovered a safe that was stolen from the business, the city announced in a news release.

The safe contained nearly $4,000, the news release said.

Arod Lopez-Uresti, 20, faces a burglary of a building charge after he was identified as one of two suspects police said committed the theft at a smoke shop in the 1900 block of W. University Drive on Jan. 26, 2026, at around 4:15 a.m.

According to a news release, officers with the Edinburg Police Department found an open safe in a parking lot in the 900 block of S. Veterans Boulevard, along with a black ski mask, keys, and an Apple AirTag.

Police then responded to the smoke shop, where the owner confirmed the safe had been stolen.

“The owner reported no signs of forced entry and indicated the suspects were likely former employees,” the news release stated.

Lopez-Uresti, who previously worked at the shop, was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop in Elsa. A search of his residence led to the "recovery of evidence connected to the burglary."

The search for the second suspect continues.