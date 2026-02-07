5 On Your Side: Elsa man speaking out after raw sewage spills into neighborhood

A sewage problem in an Elsa neighborhood has residents demanding answers.

They say raw sewage repeatedly pools outside their homes on Max Drive, and they called 5 On Your Side for help.

Footage provided by Joseph Bohannon showed the sewage pooling up on the curb of several homes, along with toilet paper and feces.

Bohannon said the spill started on Saturday night.

“Sunday morning, I came out and it was obvious what the smell was,” Bohannon said. “It made you want to throw up; you can smell it before you open the door. It was pretty bad, depending on which way the wind was blowing.”

Channel 5 News met with Bohannon on Wednesday, and the sewage water and chunks of toilet paper were still along the curbs of homes in the neighborhood.

Bohannon said this was not the first time the neighborhood has experienced sewage issues. He contacted the city several times when the smell became unbearable.

According to Bohannon, city crews unclogged the manhole that was seeping sewage, but the mess was never cleaned up.

“It’s still nasty,” Bohannon said, adding that he’s already spent about $100 on supplies to clean up outside his home.

Bohannon said he contacted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality about the spill. On Thursday morning, after this story originally aired, a TCEQ spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the sewage spill.

“The TCEQ Harlingen region office received a complaint on February 3, 2026, alleging a sanitary sewage overflow from a manhole in the city of Elsa,” the statement reads. “The investigation is currently ongoing. Additional information will be available upon completion of the investigation report.”

In a statement, the city of Elsa said the issue was caused by a plugged sewer line, and that the "sewer system in this area is currently operating as designed, and there is no indication of a broader or citywide sewer system issue."

The city said the blockage was caused by "foreign materials" such as wipes, personal hygiene products, grease, and other food waste being flushed or drained in sinks that should not go into the sewer.

