Con Mi Gente: My Tejano Awards

MISSION- The purpose of the annual My Tejano Awards is to recognize up and coming artists in the genre of tejano music and conjunto music.

The ceremony also recognizes legendary artist.

A tribute for Jimmy Gonzalez of the band Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz and Laura “La Reina De La Onda Tejana” Canales was held.

Check out the 2nd My Tejano Awards in Con Mi Gente