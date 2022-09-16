Con Mi Gente: My Tejano Awards
MISSION- The purpose of the annual My Tejano Awards is to recognize up and coming artists in the genre of tejano music and conjunto music.
The ceremony also recognizes legendary artist.
A tribute for Jimmy Gonzalez of the band Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz and Laura “La Reina De La Onda Tejana” Canales was held.
