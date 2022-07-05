CON MI GENTE: Tamalada 2019 Celebrating 70th Year of Gathering

BROWNSVILLE – With Thanksgiving now over, it's time to start thinking about Christmas tamales.

The ladies from Brownsville are now celebrating their own milestone.

In 1949, Celia Samano invited a few friends to her home to make tamales. From that one gathering they have become a tradition themselves.

They are friends and relatives, and while they meet once a year to make the tamales this is only the beginning.

The fun never stops, and they all wait for the call once the date for the gathering is made.

They’ve now brought in their own live music to celebrate almost seven decades.

Some have called the tamal the food of the gods, but for these ladies it's a tradition they want to keep alive.

