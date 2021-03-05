CON MI GENTE: The Giant Butterflies of Mission
MISSION – This weekend the National Butterfly Festival will officially open in Mission.
People from around the globe are expected, but there are some other butterflies you might want to take a look at.
The giant butterfly plants of Mission are bigger than life for everyone to see.
The Upper Valley Art League is using the talent of a local artist to make the butterflies.
For more information watch the video above.
