Construction of Private Border Wall in Mission Pending Federal Building Approval

MISSION – An area that’s seen its share of immigrant chases and illegal traffic has prompted a Mission landowner to ask an organization from outside the Rio Grande Valley to do something.

The liaison between the contractors and We Build the Wall, a nonprofit, says it raised millions to build a private wall in New Mexico and, now, in Mission.

They plan to build it 18 feet high and three and half miles long on land owned by Neuhaus and Sons, according to Hidalgo County records.

The construction is closer to the Rio Grande than the planned government border wall.

A resident who lives nearby wonders what will happen with the stretch of wall when the river floods. The private wall project sits in the river’s floodplain.

