Delia's closing all dining rooms after employee tests positive for coronavirus
Delia's tamales restaurant is closing all dining rooms.
An employee at their South 23rd Street location in McAllen tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant where the infected employee worked is now getting sanitized.
Delia's will now only be operating its drive thru. Curbside pickup will also be available.
