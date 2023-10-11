Delta Reclamation Project in La Villa awarded for rainwater harvesting system

The Valley had a dry summer and already low reservoirs continued to drop, but those behind a water project on the outskirts of La Villa want to create a solution.

A solution that helped win Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes the Raincatcher Award, one of four awards handed out throughout the state.

The award from the Texas Water Development Board recognizes rainwater harvesting efforts, like the Delta Reclamation Project.

It takes water from the county's main drainage outlet and repurposes it for irrigation and drinking, benefiting nearly all of Hidalgo County.

"The Texas Water Development Board basically has two different purposes, one of which is creating water as a resource," Fuentes said. "Then the second component, which really started in the last legislative session, is that they're now in charge of regional flood planning. So this is the only project in the state of Texas that actually meets both."

Right now, the water is being diverted from the county's main flood way, but eventually they will pull from a 100-acre retention pond.

Fuentes is looking forward to the project's growth, saying it's necessary as the valley grows, too.

"As the Valley continues to move northward, we're going to see more need for water and this is going to help answer that need," Fuentes said.

