Detectan Estafa Telefónica
WESLACO, Texas – Una víctima denunció extorsión telefónica al recibir una llamada por un impostor que intentó hacerse pasar por su hijo, solicitando un depósito electrónico por miles de dólares para saldar un presunto rescate.
Para ver el reporte completo de Enrique Lerma haga Click en el Video.
