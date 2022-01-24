Dorados Dominant In Return
Related Story
HIDALGO - Arena football is back in the Valley with a familiar name on the field. After a 10-year hiatus, the RGV Dorados returned to State Farm Arena Monday night where they blew out the San Antonio Knights 79-14. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has highlights from the International Arena Football League's inaugural game.
News
HIDALGO - Arena football is back in the Valley with a familiar name on the field. After a 10-year hiatus,... More >>
News Video
-
Police: Harlingen shooting victim, 17, being treated at local hospital
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Jan. 24, 2022
-
Photographer's Perspective: Using the art of photography to tell the story
-
Property taxes due on Jan. 31
-
Harlingen woman concerned about new apprenticeship program allowing teens to drive 18-wheelers