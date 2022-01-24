x

Dorados Dominant In Return

Related Story

HIDALGO - Arena football is back in the Valley with a familiar name on the field. After a 10-year hiatus, the RGV Dorados returned to State Farm Arena Monday night where they blew out the San Antonio Knights 79-14. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has highlights from the International Arena Football League's inaugural game.

News
Dorados Dominant In Return
Dorados Dominant In Return
HIDALGO - Arena football is back in the Valley with a familiar name on the field. After a 10-year hiatus,... More >>
2 years ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 9:59:00 PM CST March 04, 2019
Radar
7 Days