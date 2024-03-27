DPS: 2 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Cameron County
Two Weslaco residents were killed and three others injured in a head-on crash in Cameron County Wednesday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The deadly crash happened at about 5:49 p.m. on FM 506, south of the Cameron and Willacy County line.
Investigation reveals a 2015 white Chevrolet Spark was traveling north on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone when it hit a 2018 silver Chevrolet Camaro traveling south, according to DPS.
The driver of the Chevrolet Spark, identified as 36-year-old Benjamin Caballero, and the passenger, identified as 41-year-old Mario Antonio Solis Sumano, died at the scene. They were both residents of Weslaco.
A third passenger of the Chevrolet Spark, who is a minor, sustained head injuries and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The driver and passenger of the Camaro were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
