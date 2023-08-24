DPS: Police chase ends in fatal crash near Donna
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a police chase near Donna ended in a crash that killed one person and hospitalized two others, according to a news release.
The crash happened Monday at 9:17 p.m. when a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office vehicle attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Kia Optima, according to a news release.
The driver of the Kia “failed to yield to law enforcement and evaded traveling northbound on Victoria Road and disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Business 83, where it collided with a red Ford Ranger,” the release stated.
Erick Alberto Juarez, 27, of Pharr — the driver of the Ford — succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Juarez’s female passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The unidentified driver of the Kia was hospitalized with “major injuries.” The driver’s condition was not available.
The crash remains under investigation.
