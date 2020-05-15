Driver Charged in Fatal Ambulance Crash Makes Court Appearance
EDINBURG – A man charged in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of a Hidalgo County paramedic and a patient appeared in court Wednesday morning.
Family of the victims in the December wreck were present in the 398th District Court for Mitchell Trevino’s pretrial hearing.
Trevino has been in custody for six months.
Emergency medical technician Felipe Huerta, Jr. and patient Delia Cortinez were killed.
The second medic in the ambulance, Andrea Rodriguez, was seriously injured.
His co-counsels requested a bond reduction, however Judge Keno Vasquez said he needed a three day notice for such a hearing.
A new bond reduction hearing in the case is set for Monday; no trial date is set yet.
He faces two charges of intoxication manslaughter and one charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Trevino remains behind bars on a $750,000 bond.
