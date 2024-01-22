Early Voting Begins for Alamo Runoff Election
ALAMO - Early voting has begun in the city of Alamo for a runoff election.
The runoff is for Alamo city commissioner, place 4.
Incumbent Maria Del Pilar Garza will be going up against Michael Benedetti.
Early voting runs through Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Election Day is Saturday, Dec 7.
The only polling location is at the Sergeant Fernando De La Rosa Library, located at 416 North Tower Road in Alamo.
