Edinburg Man Caught Smuggling Liquid Meth at Port of Entry
Related Story
HIDALGO – An Edinburg man is behind bars for trying to smuggle more than $1.5 million worth of liquid meth into the country.
The bust happened Wednesday at the Hidalgo International Bridge.
Officers found the packages of the highly addictive drug hidden within a track driven be a 48-year-old man.
He’s now in the custody of Homeland Security Investigators.
News
HIDALGO – An Edinburg man is behind bars for trying to smuggle more than $1.5 million worth of liquid meth... More >>
News Video
-
Democratic lawmakers ask feds to look into migrant arrests
-
Congressman Gonzalez reacts to proposed payments for families separated at the border
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting at Mission drive-thru
-
TEA providing $1,500 for families of special education students
-
'Floods pretty bad here': Mercedes residents worried new construction may affect flooding