Edinburg Man Caught Smuggling Liquid Meth at Port of Entry

HIDALGO – An Edinburg man is behind bars for trying to smuggle more than $1.5 million worth of liquid meth into the country.

The bust happened Wednesday at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Officers found the packages of the highly addictive drug hidden within a track driven be a 48-year-old man.

He’s now in the custody of Homeland Security Investigators.

