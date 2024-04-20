Edinburg Vela Sabercats football preview
Related Story
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Vela dropped from 6A to 5A after this year's realignment.
Click on the video above for more on the one of RGV's best football teams and their path to a deeper playoff run.
News
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Vela dropped from 6A to 5A after this year's realignment. Click on the video above... More >>
News Video
-
PSJA High School student awarded $52,000 scholarship from Texas National Bank
-
Detention pond project underway in Harlingen
-
Cameron County DA: New sexual misconduct allegation against former McAllen pastor under...
-
DPS troopers visit graduating seniors at Edinburg North High School
-
Border Patrol agents encountering new smuggling tactics
Sports Video
-
Chargers baseball aiming for uncharted playoff territory
-
UTRGV Baseball Knocks Off (RV) Texas for First Time in 53 Years
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet