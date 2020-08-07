Elsa Police Investigating String of Car Burglaries
ELSA – A rash of car burglaries in Elsa are kept police busy.
Investigators say they started last week and are not stopping.
Authorities say the cases have one thing in common: victims left their cars unlocked.
Elsa police remind residents to lock their car and don’t leave belongings inside.
If you’ve been burglarized in the city or have information about the crimes, call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.
