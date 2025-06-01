FAA orders mishap investigation into SpaceX flight at Boca Chica

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered SpaceX to conduct a mishap investigation on their Starship Flight 9 that launched on May 27 from Boca Chica, according to a news release.

The news release said all Starship and Super Heavy booster debris landed within designated hazard areas. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The investigation will only focus on the loss of the Starship, which did not complete the launch or reentry as planned, according to the news release. The Super Heavy booster is covered by an "approved test induced damage" exception that was requested by SpaceX.

When the booster experienced an "anomaly" over the Gulf of Mexico as it was flying back toward Texas, the FAA activated a Debris Response Area, according to the news release. The FAA determined debris from the booster did not fall outside the hazard area.

According to the news release, the FAA will oversee the SpaceX-led mishap investigation and approve the final report, including corrective action.