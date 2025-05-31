FAA orders mishap investigation into SpaceX flight at Boca Chica
The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered SpaceX to conduct a mishap investigation on their Starship Flight 9 that launched on May 27 from Boca Chica, according to a news release.
The news release said all Starship and Super Heavy booster debris landed within designated hazard areas. No injuries or property damage were reported.
The investigation will only focus on the loss of the Starship, which did not complete the launch or reentry as planned, according to the news release. The Super Heavy booster is covered by an "approved test induced damage" exception that was requested by SpaceX.
When the booster experienced an "anomaly" over the Gulf of Mexico as it was flying back toward Texas, the FAA activated a Debris Response Area, according to the news release. The FAA determined debris from the booster did not fall outside the hazard area.
According to the news release, the FAA will oversee the SpaceX-led mishap investigation and approve the final report, including corrective action.
More News
News Video
-
Man accused of attacking co-workers with a saw identified, arraigned
-
Beach goers react to tar balls washed ashore at South Padre Island
-
IDEA Public Schools to offer free summer meals to all Valley children
-
Valley residents show up for Grupo Frontera music video
-
Rio Hondo city leaders vote to fire police chief
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns back at home Saturday to face San Antonio Corinthians
-
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw
-
Brownsville FC hosting reigning champions for Friday night matchup at Brownsville Sports...
-
Valley Cheer Elite wins D2 Summit; honors former cheerleader
-
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F....