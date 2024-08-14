x

Fallen DPS trooper being honored during fourth annual Trooper Moises Sanchez obstacle course run

By: Dina Herrera-Garza

Registration is still open for the 4th Annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course

The competition, set for Saturday, Aug. 24 in La Feria, is honoring the memory of fallen DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez.

Sanchez died in August 2019as he recovered from a shooting that left him hospitalized.

The run will be held at the La Feria High School Stadium at 901 N. Canal St.

Lunch will be provided.

Click here to register.

Watch the video above for more information.

