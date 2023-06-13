x

FC Brownsville extends undefeated streak to six after 2-0 win over Denton Diablo FC

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- FC Brownsville defeated Denton Diablo FC 2-0.

Luis Martinez and Jorge Amaya scored both goals in the first half. Brownsville extended their undefeated streak to four after the win. Click on the video above for highlights.

