FC Brownsville extends undefeated streak to six after 2-0 win over Denton Diablo FC
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- FC Brownsville defeated Denton Diablo FC 2-0.
Luis Martinez and Jorge Amaya scored both goals in the first half. Brownsville extended their undefeated streak to four after the win. Click on the video above for highlights.
