Federal Detainers Placed on Suspects of Jewelry Store Robbery Attempt

WESLACO – Federal authorities want the suspects of the robbery attempt that took place Saturday at La Plaza Mall once they’re released from local custody.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS federal detainers are placed on all seven of the men arrested.

Under the detainer, the feds ask local authorities to transfer custody after they have served their sentences.

