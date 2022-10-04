FEMA Denies Valley Family Assistance While State Inspector Claims Home Unlivable

RAYMONDVILLE – A Raymondville family has one more chance to receive FEMA assistance.

According to them, FEMA has claimed twice their home is in livable conditions.

June floodwaters forced Mary Rodriguez’s parents out of their home with nowhere to go, so she took them in.

It was supposed to be a temporary stay until they could get FEMA assistance.

Nearly two months later, that hasn’t happened.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS brought in a state inspector to look at the structure.

After looking through the home with the damaged roof, no electricity and with a sinking foundation, in his opinion, it’s not livable.

