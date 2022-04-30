FEMA Working with Retail Stores to Help Flood Victims

WESLACO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency continues to work to help flood victims.

Free hazard mitigation consultations are now available at Home Depot and Lowe’s stores.

Mitigation advisers will help answer questions about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disasters.

“We try to get people information on flood insurance, cleaning up, recovering from the disaster, how to register, and information on building stronger and better," says Mitigation and Outreach Specialist Ricky Saenz.

