Fire Investigating Finding Cause of Mission Landfill Fire

MISSION – A fire broke out at the city sanitation landfill in Mission. Fire investigators are working to figure out how it started.

The fire could be seen off Expressway 83 and South Conway Avenue. At the moment, firefighters are making sure the fire doesn’t reignite.

Fire officials explained the fire wasn’t never supposed to happen due to the weather conditions.

Watch the video above for further details.

3 years ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 5:28:00 PM CST December 17, 2019
