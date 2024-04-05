First & Goal Final: October 20th

WESLACO - Some big games are looming as Valley football teams move into the final three weeks of the season. No district race is now more interesting than 32-6A. Over the final three weeks, San Benito, Hanna and Harlingen will all play among themselves in a series of games that should shake out a champion. San Benito and Hanna play one week from Saturday in Brownsville for first place all alone. Harlingen is now one game back of the co-leaders after losing at home to Weslaco East on Friday. In two weeks, the Cardinals will face Hanna, and in the final week of the season, Harlingen plays the annual Battle of the Arroyo with San Benito. Because they still must face the two teams ahead of them, the loss to Weslaco East is not as damaging to the Cardinals' district as it might have first appeared.

Another 6A showdown comes on a Thursday in week ten, when PSJA faces Vela. Sharyland must still play Mission Veterans. Lopez takes on Brownsville Veterans on Saturday. A Rio Hondo-Raymondville battle comes in week nine.

Harlingen was the only one of the 12 ranked teams in Dave's Dozen to lose. Tune in Monday night at ten to see which school replaces them in the new 6A poll. CHANNEL 5's Dave Brown rounds up the action in this edition of First & Goal Final.