First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 28, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 28, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
Thursday, October 28
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Edinburg Economedes
|3
|PSJA North
|68
|FINAL
|Mission HS
|7
|Edinburg Vela
|35
|FINAL
|San Benito
|50
|Brownsville Rivera
|0
|FINAL
|McAllen Memorial
|38
|Brownsville Porter at Veterans
|21
|FINAL
|Mission Veterans
|35
|Sharyland Pioneer
|0
|FINAL
