First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 28, 2021

3 hours 13 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, October 28 2021 Oct 28, 2021 October 28, 2021 10:24 PM October 28, 2021 in Sports - First and Goal
By: Sports - First and Goal

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 28, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Thursday, October 28

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Edinburg Economedes  3 PSJA North 68 FINAL
Mission HS 7 Edinburg Vela 35 FINAL
San Benito 50 Brownsville Rivera 0 FINAL
McAllen Memorial 38 Brownsville Porter at Veterans 21 FINAL
Mission Veterans 35 Sharyland Pioneer 0 FINAL

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.

